- As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filmed a promo for the new HellaMega Tour with members of Weezer, Fallout Boy, and Green Day. The tour kicks off in the summer of 2020 and details can be found here.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins will be appearing in London, England for a special one-night live podcast event, Gorilla Position Live. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 11 from The Indigo at The O2. Remaining tickets are priced at £51.75 and £149.25. Details are below:

??TICKETS ON SALE NOW!??@BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins live in London, ONE NIGHT ONLY!#WWEGPLive, December 11 @indigoatTheO2



Show tickets & limited VIP Experience meet & greet tickets available. Head to https://t.co/h3zxSUTMoX NOW! pic.twitter.com/umjjIzXv7E — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) September 13, 2019

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw Johnny Gargano declare that he's staying with the brand, and that he will be "NXT 4 Life" after speculation on his future due to the NXT Title loss to Adam Cole at the recent "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Gargano took to Twitter this week and issued a statement on his decision.

"I made my choice. I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I'm gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening? Not a chance! The phrase going 'up' is dead. We're THE Main Roster now. #WeAreNXT and when you're NXT.. you're NXT," Gargano wrote.

