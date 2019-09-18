IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley spoke with NJPW about Wrestle Kingdom 14, Kota Ibushi winning this year's G1 Climax tournament, facing Juice Robinson, and one of NJPW's Young Lions, Shota Umino.

When Moxley made his debut on June 5 for NJPW, he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Championship. The two met again in the G1 Climax where Robinson not only defeated Moxley, but the loss kept him out of the finals. Moxley said he still feels like there's unfinished business between the two, but will only face him again under one condition: No DQ Match.

"I told the world, and I told the media, if he wants a shot at the US Championship, he gets it, but only if it's no disqualification," Moxley said. "I don't want a referee in the way to save him from his fate. If he can beat me in that environment, fine. Take the championship; you deserve it. But let's put this thing to bed, no DQ, and no ref to step in between us.

"As United States Champion, I think I've gotta settle the score with Juice Robinson. Before I do anything else, that's number one on the agenda. So let's get an answer, sign the contract, get the plane tickets and get that out the way. After I put him in the ground, I plan on remaining US Champion. After that I'm sure there'll be a lot of people gunning for that title. I'll have my head on a swivel, there'll be challengers coming from all directions."

It's possible the two could meet at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January, which Moxley confirmed he will "one-hundred percent" be wrestling at.

"One-hundred percent I plan to be at the Tokyo Dome," Moxley confirmed. "I don't know who I'll be facing, whether I'm still US Champion. But I've been in WrestleMania, in the G1, and this is the next step. Anyone who's anyone in Japan has competed in the Tokyo Dome, so I absolutely plan on being there."

Going back to this year's G1 Climax, Moxley gave his thoughts about the tournament being compared to competing in the Olympics. He said looking at this year's winner, Kota Ibushi, that comparison isn't too far off.

"When you look at an Olympian, you're looking at the top of any sport," Moxley began. "Look at Ibushi having won the G1, the things he can do in the ring, the preparation he had to go through, what he had to go through with his ankle injury. You can compare him to any athlete in any sport. Hell, you can compare him to a bodybuilder. Look at the traps on that kid! He even has great hair. I hate him. I hate Kota Ibushi. You know how much work I have to go through for my mediocre traps and bad haircut? He's gifted. But nobody slacks off for those five weeks. Anybody that goes through that tournament is comparable to any other athlete in any other sport."

Also during the G1, Moxley teamed up with NJPW Young Lion, Shota Umino (aka "Shooter") for most of his tag matches. The US Champion thought Umino had a bright future and commented on how rigorous the training was for everyone in the NJPW dojo.

"Shooter's a great kid," Moxley said. "It's the family business for him obviously, and that gives him a leg up on the competition, but that puts more pressure on him too because his dad being a famous referee and being born into the business isn't always a good thing. There's extra pressure on you because people think you're being handed a spot and aren't working as hard as they are. That isn't the case with Shooter. He's in the Dojo every day, doing all the work.

"One thing that really impressed me during the tour was the Young Lions. They work out before every event, and it makes me cringe watching them taking falls, taking suplexes, hitting the ropes, beating each other up, doing squats, bridges, crunches, running the stadium steps every night, even if they have a match that night. They're in the Dojo busting their asses. The militaristic discipline was really impressive and Umino is right in there working his ass off.

"I expect that hard work to pay off, and I think he'll be a big star one day. He'll be a champion in New Japan, and when I'm old and broken down and he's a big star maybe he can throw some Yen in the mail! If I can be any part of someone's journey on their way, that's great. I was given a lot of opportunities in this business, so if I can sprinkle a little dust on anybody, that's all good."

Moxley is currently on the shelf due to a serious case of MRSA in his elbow, but he is currently scheduled to appear at the October 2 AEW on TNT premiere, and also face Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.