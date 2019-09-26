A larger than life personality will be making his pro wrestling debut in November. Former major league ballplayer Jose Canseco will step into the ring on November 3 for World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling.

In an announcement via Facebook, the company stated that the event, dubbed OklaMania IV, and his match, will air on FITE TV.

"Last year upon working with Jose for the first time, I think we both knew the professional wrestling venture was inevitable if done properly," stated World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic. "A little over a year later here we are announcing it. Jose is still in immaculate shape, and it's my pleasure to share this platform with him. I'd like to thank Jose and his agent Morgan for making this possible. You can see it November 3rd, 2019 as World Class Revolution presents OklaMania IV live in Ardmore, Oklahoma or on PPV streaming live at FITE TV. Our concept of combining all forms of entertainment together has proven to be our calling card. November 3rd, we change the game in multiple ways, you do not want to miss the 4th OklaMania!"

World Class Revolution will also present the 1ST OklaMania Jose Canseco Home Run Derby on November 2 in Ardmore, Oklahoma inside Ardmore Regional Park. Proceeds will be donated to Carter County Toys for Tots.

A six-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion, Canseco was known for his power in the '90s and early 2000s. Hitting over 462 home runs, the 1988 AL MVP has been at the forefront of steroid accusations that swept the sport in the late '90s. He still plays independent ball and has looked to make a comeback in the MLB for quite some time. Regarding any form of training, Canseco has competed in MMA before, losing to Choi Hong-man via submission back in 2009 for the Dream promotion.

This is not the first time World Class Revolution has pulled this sort of stunt. The promotion made headlines when stating that reality star Farrah Abraham would be a part of one of their events. They later responded that that was a misunderstanding, but the Canseco news is true.