It was Justin Gaethje and not Donald Cerrone that took the next step towards becoming a contender to the UFC lightweight championship Saturday night, as Gaethje earned a first round finish in the main event of UFC Fight Night 158.

Gaethje, a former World Series of Fighting champion, claimed his third consecutive win with the victory. He has stopped Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick all inside of the first round since a 2018 loss to former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

For Cerrone, the defeat was his second in a row after falling to Tony Ferguson this past June.

In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira picked up a split decision vs. Nikita Krylov. Other main card winners included Tristan Connelly, Uriah Hall and Misha Cirkunov. Cirkunov scored a submission with a Peruvian necktie.

Complete results are below:



Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (strikes) at 4:18 of Round 1

Glover Teixeira def. Nikita Krylov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes declared a no-contest (accidental eye poke)

Tristan Connelly def. Michel Prazeres via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Uriah Hall def. Antonio Carlos Junior via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Misha Cirkunov def. Jimmy Crute via submission (Peruvian necktie) at 3:38 of Round 1

Augusto Sakai def. Marcin Tybura via KO (strike) at :59 of Round 1

Miles Johns def. Cole Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hunter Azure def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Chas Skelly def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Louis Smolka def. Ryan MacDonald via TKO (strikes) at 4:43 of Round 1

Austin Hubbard def. Kyle Prepolec via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)