Tonight's WWE RAW episode ended with R-Truth regaining the WWE 24/7 Title after losing it to Kane.

Kane won the title from Truth earlier in the show, after Truth and Carmella were taken on a tour of the University of Tennessee by Kane in his role as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Truth later won the title back by hiding on top of Kane's limousine and pinning him as Kane arrived to the arena for RAW.

Truth ended RAW with his 16th WWE 24/7 Title reign underway. This would be Kane's first reign with the title.

Below are a few shots from tonight's WWE 24/7 Title changes in Knoxville, TN:

Yes, OF COURSE you know him.



He's Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ITSnPKquQg — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019