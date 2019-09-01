- The above video is one of Ring of Honor's 2019 Top Prospect matches. The first-round tournament match sees Dak Draper go against Makita.

- ROH Women's Champion Kelly Klein would like to go to CMLL. A fan tweeted at Klein about how they would love to see her wrestle the female talent at CMLL. Klein's response was, "I would LOVE to mix it up in CMLL!"

- Villain Enterprises member Flip Gordon is confident that he, Brody King, and PCO will defeat LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams) next week. He also believes that the win will save Ring of Honor.

He tweeted, "Thanks Chicago, See you next weekend when #VillainEnterprises returns to take out #LifeBlood for good and save @ringofhonor Wrestling??"

The match will be taking place at Global Wars Espectacular on September 7 the Odeum Expo in Chicago.