Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, UFC Hall of Famer and current Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a number of topics. You can see the full interview in the video above, and below are highlights sent to us by Chris.

Shamrock is currently working for Impact Wrestling but he originally worked for WWE from early 1997 until late 1999. He talked to Van Vliet about why he left WWE and blamed it on time - time spent on the road, and time he put into going in the wrong direction.

"I think the reason why I left WWF is because there was just a lot of time on the road. I didn't feel like the time I was putting into the WWF that we were going in the direction that I thought we were gonna go," he said.

Shamrock has appeared in WWE video game since his 1999 release but WWE hasn't brought him back for any of the specials, like the RAW Reunion. He told Van Vliet he doesn't know why he's not brought back for those specials, and commented on being persona non grata with the company.

"Even when they did this Raw reunion and these other reunions, it's like why wouldn't I have been there? I don't understand that," Shamrock said. "I don't know who I pissed off or what kind of bridges were blown up. I thought I did everything on a very professional level."

Regarding his current relationship with WWE, "The World's Most Dangerous Man" said he doesn't know if there is one. Shamrock said he was a part of something special with WWE, but he almost felt like the black sheep after leaving.

"I don't know if there is a relationship," Shamrock said when asked. "I know I was there and I know that I was able to be part of something special. I just don't know if there was ever a relationship because even after I left, it almost felt like I was the black sheep. Once I left [I was] never mentioned again. No credit given, no highlights or anything shown. Nobody speaks of it. I don't know, it's just weird, it's just gone."

Shamrock confirmed rumors on WWE wanting to do an incest storyline with he and Ryan Shamrock, who played his sister. Shamrock said he felt like WWE was trying to kill hiss character and ruin "The World's Most Dangerous Man" gimmick, a nickname that was given to him by ABC News.

"I know that they wanted to do a storyline where Ryan, who played my sister, wanted me to be in love with her ... I'm like 'that just don't feel right.' So in my mind with everything that was going on around that with the Bret Hart thing and all of the other things that they were happening around that, it just felt to me like they were trying to ruin The World's Most Dangerous Man. They were trying to kill my character, which I've heard they've done in the past with different people ... So I took a stand against that to not let that happen," Shamrock said.