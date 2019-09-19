As seen above, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sportskeeda and had some interesting comments on the "Wednesday Night War" talk between AEW and WWE NXT.

Omega said if pro wrestling was just one big promotion, the NXT talents would be working the dark matches to his main events. He said there is no comparison between the two companies as AEW has real stars and not just developmental talents.

"You can call it a war if you want, it's just like... to me it's like we're in a completely different kind of business," Omega said. "What they're doing is different than what we're doing and it's hard to say you're going to war with people that I call my friends, and yet we are going to war, and yet when I sit back and look at the grand picture, it's like I'm going to war with dudes that if we were on the same show together, the same show and the same promotion... let's pretend there were no wars, let's pretend there were no promotions, let's pretend there's just one promotion. If these guys were on the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match for my main event match.

"You're going to call that a war? You're going to call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do, that's cool, but we're different planets and you're going to see that right away when you see 10,000+ arenas sold out, you're gonna see smiles on fans' faces, and you're gonna see real stars, not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week."

AEW's "Dynamite" show will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET on TNT. NXT made their Wednesday night live premiere on the USA Network last night.