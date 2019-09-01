Last night at AEW All Out it was Kenny Omega vs PAC. The match ended with PAC defeating Omega.

This afternoon Kenny Omega tweeted about his AEW record. Omega wrote, "What about that Win-Loss record, though?"

His first AEW match was at their first PPV, Double Or Nothing in May. He was beaten by Chris Jericho in a match to determine who was going to be in a match for the AEW World Championship. Last night Jericho went on to defeat Adam Page at All Out to become the first AEW World Champion.

Kenny Omega did defeat Cima at AEW Fight for the Fallen and at AEW Fyter Fest he and The Young Bucks defeated Lucha Brothers.

AEW's next PPV will be on November 9, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena. Their weekly TV debut starts on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. The first show will air from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Below is Kenny Omega's tweet: