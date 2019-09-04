Kevin Owens noted on Twitter today that he was not at last night's WWE SmackDown because he was in Florida to help his family prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

"I figured if I didn't show up, maybe Shane wouldn't either and I'd be doing everyone a favor. It worked! Actually, I didn't want to fly out early and leave my family in a potential hurricane. I tried to get to Norfolk today once I knew they'd be safe but no luck. It's on me," Owens wrote in response to a fan who asked why he wasn't on last night's show from Norfolk, Virginia.

Owens has been feuding with Shane McMahon as of late. There's no word on what WWE has planned next for their feud.