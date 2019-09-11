As noted, this week's WWE Clash of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden saw Shane McMahon "fire" Kevin Owens to close the show.

Owens took to Twitter after the show and posted a cryptic tweet that seems to indicate that he may be headed back to the WWE NXT brand.

He wrote, "14-24-20"

Speculation is that each number corresponds to a letter in the alphabet, to spell out N-X-T. They could do a storyline where Owens was fired from SmackDown and RAW, but the ruling doesn't apply to NXT.

Owens originally made his WWE debut on the NXT brand back in December 2014. He made his last appearance for the black & yellow brand in August 2015, and has been a member of the blue or red brand ever since.

Stay tuned for updates on possible storyline plans for Owens. You can can see his full tweet below: