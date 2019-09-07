Khabib Nurmagomedov unified the UFC lightweight championship with a third round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 Saturday. The event took place in Abu Dhabi and aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Nurmagomedov, the unbeaten titleholder coming in, secured the victory with a rear-naked choke. "The Eagle" remained unbeaten in his career with the win, improving to 28-0. Poirier was the interim champion, having won that title with a victory over Max Holloway earlier this year.

In the co-main event, Paul Felder scored a split decision vs. Edson Barboza. Felder claimed scorecards of 30-27 and 29-28, with Barboza winning on one, 30-27.

Islam Makhachev topped Davi Ramos, Curtis Blaydes finished Shamil Abdurakhimov and Carlos Diego Ferreira bested Mairbek Taisumov.

Complete results can be found below:

UFC 242: Khabib Vs. Poirier Results

* Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:06 of Round 3 to become undisputed UFC lightweight champion

* Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

* Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

* Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of Round 2

* Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

* Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

* Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy declared a split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)

* Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua via TKO (strikes) at 2:26 of Round 3

* Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalen via KO (strike) at 3:33 of Round 1

* Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of Round 3

* Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb via KO (strike) at 4:26 of Round 1

* Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Don Madge def. Fares Ziam via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)