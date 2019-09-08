- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The subject of the new painting is WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
- WWE has created a new gallery of every one of their current champions from RAW to NXT UK. The gallery is available here.
They are the champions, our friends, and they'll keep on fighting till the end. #RAW #SDLive #WWENXT #NXTUK #205Live https://t.co/yTEIfaoARu— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2019
- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston commented on a post by WWE about Live TV returning to Madison Square Garden. Kingston tweeted this afternoon, "My how far we have come 10 years later. Nothing like a good dose of history, right? #smackdownlive this Tuesday should be...fun."
My how far we have come 10 years later. Nothing like a good dose of history, right? #smackdownlive this Tuesday should be...fun.... https://t.co/4vsKrh2hgu— KOFI (@TrueKofi) September 8, 2019