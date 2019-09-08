- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The subject of the new painting is WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- WWE has created a new gallery of every one of their current champions from RAW to NXT UK. The gallery is available here.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston commented on a post by WWE about Live TV returning to Madison Square Garden. Kingston tweeted this afternoon, "My how far we have come 10 years later. Nothing like a good dose of history, right? #smackdownlive this Tuesday should be...fun."