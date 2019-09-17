- Above is video of rapper Offset talking to Kayla Braxton backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown. As noted, the Migos rapper, who is from Atlanta, introduced Charlotte Flair before her match with Sasha Banks, while wearing a robe from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was also shown in a backstage segment with his daughter.

Offset talked to Braxton about being excited to be in the WWE ring as he's been a fan since day one. He also talked about being friends with The Nature Boy because Flair represents "the culture" and helps him out with their talks. He ended the interview by plugging a new Migos album and doing his best "Wooo!" for the camera.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia saw Aleister Black defeat Buddy Murphy with a Black Mass. Fans in attendance noted that this was a fast paced match that saw both Superstars tear the house down.

- As noted, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE SmackDown on tonight's show and issued a challenge to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi accepted the challenge for the SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4 from Los Angeles at the Staples Center. The segment ended with Kofi taking a F5 from The Beast.

Kofi took to Twitter after the show and commented on what's to come.

He wrote, "Another day, another mountain. Let's climb..."

You can see Kofi's full tweet below, along with WWE's graphic for the match: