WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today with a message ahead of next Friday's main event title defense against Brock Lesnar on the SmackDown FOX premiere, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Kofi said he will have the chance to prove a lot of people wrong, and prove his believers right.

"One thing I've learned about myself is that I enjoy proving people wrong. Not as an 'I told you so' but rather as a reminder that nothing is impossible. Next Friday, I get the chance to prove a lot of people wrong. And those who do believe in me, I get to prove them right!," Kofi wrote.

He continued, "When I do, hopefully believers and nonbelievers alike will see it feasible that they too can overcome the "impossibilities" they face in their own lives. 8 days...Friday night Smackdown is coming... #BeatBrock #Smackdown #Fox"

This will be Kingston's second match against Lesnar. Lesnar previously defeated Kofi on July 4, 2015 at WWE's "The Beast In The East" event from Tokyo, Japan, which aired as a WWE Network special. This will be The Beast's first live WWE TV match in more than 15 years. He last wrestled on RAW during the July 22, 2002 episode, a "Singapore Cane" match win over Tommy Dreamer. Lesnar last wrestled on SmackDown during the March 5, 2005 episode, a win over Hardcore Holly.

You can see Kofi's tweets below: