- Above is Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi from the 2017 G1 Climax. Near the end of the match, Ibushi hits Kamigoye (knee strike to the face) for the pinfall victory.

- Al Snow announced his wrestling school has provisional approval from the state of Kentucky to be a state accredited trade school. On Twitter, Snow showed a photo of the letter he received, and also commented, "I am proud to announce that the Al Snow Wrestling Academy has received official provisional approval as a state accredited trade school. Thank you everyone for your continued support."

- Madusa is working on a docu-series about her life and is currently running an Indiegogo campaign to help with the project. Below is the preview and trailer for the series.