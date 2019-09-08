- Above is the full King of the Ring Finals (2002) between Brock Lesnar and Rob Van Dam. Near the end of the match, Lesnar caught RVD in midair and hit an F-5 for the victory.

- Yesterday, Big Time Wrestling did an event in Raleigh, North Carolina where Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance. Angle posted a photo of the two together and wrote, "I spent the evening hanging out with this guy. Anyone know who he is? #FormerFoe #BigRedMachine #ItsTrue #MayorOfKnoxville"

- WWE posted this week's top 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Bayley / Sasha Banks, Billie Kay, and Roman Reigns.