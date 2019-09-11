WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is now working full-time as a Producer for the company, according to PWInsider.

Angle is working behind-the-scenes for the RAW brand, which is why he was backstage for this week's TV shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Angle, who lost his Farewell Match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, has spent the past few months shadowing other producers backstage to learn the role.

Below is an Instagram post Kurt made from MSG on Monday before RAW: