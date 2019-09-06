WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's wife Giovanna Angle announced on Twitter that she and her husband have adopted a son on September 3.

Giovanna tweeted this morning, "September 3, 2019, My husband and I gained another son. God is good yall #TeenAdoption #Blessed"

Earlier this summer, Kurt Angle posted on Instagram about going to Bulgaria to visit his adopted son.

Kurt Angle and Giovanna Yannotti were married on July 20, 2012. Giovanna was featured on WWE's Table For 3, along with Kim Orton and Reb Hardy.