As noted, WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans was pulled over by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police while in Canada for the WWE live event in Edmonton, Alberta this weekend. She tweeted a video that showed how she stayed in character during the stop, playing the heel.

Alberta RCMP issued a statement to Yahoo Sports today and noted that while Evans was stopped for speeding on Highway 2 in Leduc County, part of the traffic stop was pre-arranged.

"The female motorist was stopped for a speeding infraction where a provincial offence notice was issued. Following the issuing of the ticket, the female motorist engaged in a courteous and polite conversation with the member where the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment. She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged," a RCMP spokesman said.

Evans took to Twitter today and issued a statement on the stop.

"As prior law enforcement myself and a United States Marine, I do not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting or making LEO's jobs harder than they already are. The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the edmonton area. As a sports Entertainer it's my job to not only entertain but also set the proper example. So with that being said…I'm glad you all were entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm…I hope you get what you ask for," she wrote.

Evans also issued a written statement to CTV News:

"My character is a sassy bad guy so I play the role often. The general public now believe this interaction was real when the officer and I planned to start recording and have him walk up again with the citation in hand. As prior law enforcement myself, I didn't expect people to honestly believe this was real considering I am an entertainer and was in town for a performance."

It's interesting to note that before RCMP issued the statement seen above, Cpl. Chris Warren responded to Evans' written statement to CTV News and said the arrangement was news to him.

In response to Evans' statement, Cpl. Chris Warren said, "That's news to me. I know the original traffic stop was legitimate and I don't have any further information at this time," Warren said. The statement seen above was issued soon after his comments.

Natalya previously tweeted a response to Evans' original video and claimed that she was related to the officer who pulled Evans, but that is not the case as she was just playing up a storyline feud between the two.

You can see the related tweets from Evans below:

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. ???? pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019