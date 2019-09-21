Lacey Evans got pulled over in Canada, which she stayed in character the whole time.
Evans posted a video of what happened and wrote, "1. Canada is terrible.???? 2. You know Exactly who I am. 3. You will be speaking to my lawyer."
Tonight Natalya commented about the situation, saying that the police officer was her cousin and that the Harts run Canada.
Her full tweet was, "Yeah he knows exactly who you are... that's my cousin, b*tch. ?? ?? Don't you know the Hart's run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you."
1.Canada is terrible.????— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019
2. You know Exactly who I am.
3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. ???? #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV
Yeah he knows exactly who you are... that's my cousin, b*tch. ?? ?? Don't you know the Hart's run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you. ?? https://t.co/kX6lyAB2V9— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 22, 2019