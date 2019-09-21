Lacey Evans got pulled over in Canada, which she stayed in character the whole time.

Evans posted a video of what happened and wrote, "1. Canada is terrible.???? 2. You know Exactly who I am. 3. You will be speaking to my lawyer."

Tonight Natalya commented about the situation, saying that the police officer was her cousin and that the Harts run Canada.

Her full tweet was, "Yeah he knows exactly who you are... that's my cousin, b*tch. ?? ?? Don't you know the Hart's run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you."