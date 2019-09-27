Lana could finally be returning to WWE TV soon.

WWE recently brought Rusev back to RAW but there was no sign or mention of Lana. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lana wasn't brought back with Rusev because WWE officials have other ideas for her character.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lana, but they do want to use her in the storylines.

Lana last appeared on WWE TV for the April 23 post-Shakeup SmackDown episode, and last competed at WrestleMania 35 for the Women's Battle Royal.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.