Lana finally made her WWE TV return on tonight's season premiere episode from Phoenix, Arizona.

The return was set up earlier in the night after Charly Caruso asked Rusev where Lana is. Rusev didn't answer, but he did say he didn't come to RAW to talk about his personal issues at home. Rusev recently returned to WWE TV after Maria Kanellis claimed he was the father of her child, not Mike Kanellis. Maria stated on tonight's RAW that Rusev is not the father, but he does have his own issues at home. Fast forward to tonight's RAW main event, where Rusev challenged WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with the title on the line. Lashley returned during the match after being out of action since August following a minor elbow surgery. Lashley appeared on the stage and brought out Lana, who had been away from the action since after WrestleMania 35. Rusev watched from the ring as Lashley and Lana made out on the stage. The final RAW before Hell In a Cell then ended with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacking Rollins at ringside. A limousine was shown arriving to the arena before the main event, and it appears this was meant to be for Lana and Lashley.

It looks like Rusev vs. Lashley will be a new feud on the RAW brand after tonight's show. There's no word yet on if WWE has plans to pair the real-life married couple of Rusev and Lana back together with this feud, but we will keep you updated on plans.

Below are a few shots from tonight's show-closing returns: