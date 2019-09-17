The current plan for WWE's weekly studio show on FS1 is for host Renee Young to lead a panel that discusses various WWE issues, according to PWInsider.

There's also talk of having Cathy Kelley work on the FS1 studio show. Cathy will reportedly split her time between WWE NXT and the FS1 show.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has been rumored to be Renee's co-host, but that has not been confirmed. WWE and Fox have had a number of WWE personalities and Hall of Famers working in California in recent weeks, auditioning for the show.

WWE's weekly studio show will air live from Los Angeles each Tuesday night on FS1. The official premiere date and details should be announced soon.