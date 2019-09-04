Lince Dorado has been added to the WWE Cruiserweight Title match at Clash of Champions to make it a Triple Threat. The match will now see champion Drew Gulak defend against Lince and Humberto Carrillo.

The change was made after Lince defeated Carrillo in the main event of last night's WWE 205 Live. Per the stipulation, Lince is now added to the Clash match.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Chad Gable

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan