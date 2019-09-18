Lio Rush returned to the ring and defeated Oney Lorcan on tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a future title shot.

Rush was last seen on WWE TV as Bobby Lashley's manager on the RAW brand. He had been off TV since mid-April amid reports of heat with WWE officials and unhappiness in the company. It looks like he has returned to work NXT and 205 Live, which had been rumored.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match at Full Sail Live on the WWE Network: