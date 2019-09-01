- Above, The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles) visits with Xavier Woods to play some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

- Liv Morgan last appeared on WWE TV on a July 16 episode of SmackDown where she took on and lost to Charlotte. Morgan controlled most of the match and almost put Flair away, but lost by submission. Liv got emotional after the loss, snatched the headset from Corey Graves, and referred to earlier insults from Flair, "Charlotte was right and when I come back I'm going to be real!" Earlier today, Morgan tweeted out a video of her cutting her signature pink hair.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Bianca Belair, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet / Kacy Catanzaro.



