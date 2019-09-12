Luke Gallows recently spoke with Macon.com to promote Saturday's WWE live event from Macon, Georgia. Gallows commented on returning to WWE in 2016 after leaving in 2010.

"I basically went everywhere in the world and did everything you can do outside of there [WWE]," Gallows said. "I never thought I would come back."

Gallows returned with Karl Anderson and current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, and recently reunited as The OC on the RAW brand. Gallows said it was "pretty full circle" for him.

"It is pretty full circle for me man. The opportunity came up to come back with two of my best friends in the business and outside of the ring as well," Gallows said.

Gallows continued and said this current WWE run is much different than the first because he is with Styles and Anderson, and all three have held gold since returning.

He added, "To come back and doing it the way we are doing it on RAW, the big stage, with guys I am going to be hanging out with after the show ... is a lot of fun. It is still a thrill and I still get goosebumps every night."

Gallows revealed that he will be facing Braun Strowman at Saturday's live event, which will be a homecoming of sorts because he has family coming, and said it will be funny for him because his son is a big fan of The Monster Among Men.

"Braun is actually my son's favorite wrestler," Gallows said. "It will be interesting to see which way he is swinging in the audience that night."

On a related note, Gallows has responded to recent fan tweets about his look. One tweet complained about his "grody ring gear" and the other commented on how much baby oil he uses. Gallows responded by calling both fans nerds. You can see the exchanges below: