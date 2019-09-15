The Bludgeon Brothers reunited at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Luke Harper made his long-awaited WWE return at the end of the No DQ match between Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns, helping Rowan get the win. The Bludgeon Brothers destroyed Reigns and made their exit together.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rowan and Harper, but stay tuned for updates.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's return at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina: