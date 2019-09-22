WWE Hall of Famer Madusa joined Ring the Belle to discuss trashing the WWF Women's Champion to help build up the WCW Women's Division, the gender wage gap in wrestling, and her conversation with Vince McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame.

Madusa went into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and recalled the conversation she had with Vince McMahon at the event. According to her, they had not seen each other since 1995 just prior to her jumping ship to WCW and throwing the WWF Women's Championship in a trash can on TV.

"When I was being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, I haven't seen Vince since 'that' time," Madusa said. "I'm standing at the podium with my hair in rollers, no makeup, haven't seen Vince. And I'm practicing what I'm gonna say, All of a sudden I hear, 'Alundra!' I turn around and he's smiling. I walked up to him I hugged him and the first words are like 'I'm so sorry.' He said, 'You are the woman that we want to bring back to kickstart the women's division again and you're the style, you're the type, you're the kind. You're what we want.' So, I knew everything was okay because, look at what happened with the women's division."

In regards to her infamous title segment on WCW, Madusa said she was trying to send a message to WWE after the company decided to make cuts for financial reasons.

"When I was coming over and [WWF cut the women's division], I was ready to kill it," Madusa admitted. "I was serious. If they're not gonna do anything with me, I need to say [WCW] is where the big girls play. So that was the idea. They were gonna want to bring women's wrestling and get the whole thing going, and again, it laid flat because we had a bunch of men in the damn back in their circle-jerking office booking the thing. And it just didn't happen. There were no women in that booking. I wanted to absolutely make a statement with women's wrestling there because it was well-deserved. I wanted to help pave the way."

Madusa also spoke about the gender pay gap in pro wrestling and felt like that should become equal today, especially with women doing just as much as the men when it comes to things like ladder matches or being in the main event of a PPV.

"Don't even get me started when it comes to money in my industry and the women. That situation needs to come up more," Madusa said. "I understand it still is and always has been a male's business. But women have done WrestleMania top billing, pay-per-views, ladder matches. We got all that out there. Put it in my paycheck! There's always room for a change, there's always room for being better and getting better. I just would like women to, not only get paid better, but there's still a fight, absolutely."

