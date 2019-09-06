MLW announced earlier today that they will be returning to Dallas on January 11, 2020. The company will be making its Dallas debut tomorrow at MLW: War Chamber.

The January event will be called MLW: Zero Hour and will be at the NYTEX Sports Centre. Tickets will go sale to the general public on September 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans at tomorrow's event, MLW: War Chamber will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

Like War Chamber, MLW: Zero Hour will be an MLW Fusion TV taping for beIn SPORTS.