Major League Wrestling announced earlier today that they will be returning to Orlando on November 9 for an international MLW Fusion TV Taping.

The event is titled MLW: Blood & Thunder and will be at the GILT Nightclub.

"Orlando built MLW into what it has become and we're coming home with a stacked card," said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. "Blood & Thunder may be the name of the event but we probably should just call it MLW fan appreciation day because we're going to give back to the Orlando fans in a big way."

Those that are already signed for the event to compete and appear are Ross and Marshall Von Erich, World Heavyweight Champion Champion Jacob Fatu, Salina de la Renta, Mance Warner, Low Ki, The Dynasty, The Hart Foundation, Zenshi, Douglas James, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, and Myron Reed.

