WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke with Metro UK and talked about her schedule on the main roster and how hard it is to find time to stay in shape.

"When you get to the main roster it changes a little bit because you're more on your own, you fit in your training when you can, but it's hard," Mandy said. "You land Saturday to get to the live event, I go right to the gym, work out, then we have to be at the venue at 5pm for a 7.30pm show. Then you drive to the next city which might be three or four hours away and you do it all over again.

"It gets to be tiring and you want to get sleep instead of get up and go to the gym. So you have to balance your time and go by how you feel. I train five to six days a week, in developmental you're training in the ring and in the gym, so that's a crazy schedule. One you get to the main you're on your own and you do what you want."

We've noted how Mandy and Sonya Deville recently released the 50th episode of their Damandyz Donut YouTube series, where they hunt for the best doughnuts in the world. Rose talked about the channel and said they are trying to get their own online store going soon.

"I got to make time for the donuts and that was a fun thing we started doing," Rose laughed. "We are foodies, we love to eat, my dad's a chef, and coming from an Italian family, we love to eat. Eventually, we're trying to get our own online store, which would be cool."

Rose is also busy with her workout app, FitWithMandy, and her own skincare line, Amarose. Rose acknowledged how the life of a WWE Superstar can be limited, and said she needs more "layers" in her life. Rose also revealed that she wants to start a family and have kids one day.

"WWE is my priority right now, and it kind of has to be because of how much we're on the road," she said. "But building a brand all goes hand in hand. It's kind of just making sure you set yourself up for when this is all over. It's not everlasting, eventually I want to start a family and have children so it's being smart with your money and training and making sure you do have a long, successful career. Plus, injuries happen all the time, you need to make sure you don't have all your eggs in one basket."