Marty Scurll's Ring of Honor contract is set to end in November, according to Sports Illustrated.

Joining the promotion in 2016, Scurll is currently the leader of Villain Enterprises, which also features Flip Gordon, PCO, and Brody King. Scurll, King, and PCO are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. He's also a one-time ROH World Television Champion.

Scurll was a main member in the Being The Elite series for a period of time, so it's no secret many of his friends currently reside in AEW. It's likely both AEW and WWE will have interest, especially with AEW - NXT going head-to-head on Wednesdays in October.

Back in April, Matt Taven defeated Jay Lethal and Scurll for the ROH World Championship at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden. It was reported by PWInsider last week that Taven's contract is up in September. Originally, it was thought Taven won due to his contract expiring later than Scurll's contract, but that's not the case.