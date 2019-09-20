New Japan shared the match order for the conclusion of the Young Lion Cup. Below is the final card for the tournament:

* Shota Umino (5-1) vs Karl Fredericks (5-1)

* Ren Narita (5-1) vs Clark Connors (3-3)

The conclusion will be taking place on Sunday, September 22 at Kobe World Hall.

Also during Destruction in Kobe, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito will put the title on the line against Jay White.

Destruction in Kobe will be live and in English on NJPW World.