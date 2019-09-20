Matt Cross will always be the answer to the trivia question, "Who wrestled in All In's first official match?" He and MJF kicked off the All In pay-per-view with a singles contest in which Cross was victorious.

It means a lot to be a part of the opening match of an event as that match sets the tone for the rest of the night. Cross talked about wrestling MJF in that match when Wrestling Inc's Andy Malnoske caught up with him.

"I was really proud of it. We were in a position starting that show off that I think people overlooked a little bit. First matches are where you set the tone especially with a new product like that. Not to say that if we would have flopped, the concept would have flopped, but it was essentially the pilot for AEW. The pressure was on and I think we were put there because they believed in us and I'd like to think that we delivered," said Cross who then added that he couldn't sleep after the match and he was the most fired up he'd ever been.

"My buddy was in the back with me – and I probably shouldn't even admit this – but I was like, 'We have to fight dude! We have to real-life fight right now.' And my buddy was like, 'Can we not?' I had that much energy where either you and I fight or I'm going to the parking lot and just punching people. It was just this unworldly adrenaline rush. I don't even drink and I was like, 'Let's go get in a bar fight right now because I can take on a hundred dudes.'

"It was the most psyched I've ever been and that's why we do this. It was such a pure moment and I loved every part of it."

We're in a new and interesting era in pro wrestling as interest is as high as it's even been. Cross was asked what fans can expect from himself and wrestling promotions in the near future.

"I think for them and me it's the same thing and it's about opportunity. What a great time to be a wrestling fan and things haven't been like this for 20 years," stated Cross. "We've been sold false alternatives and it ends up being WWE-lite. The stigma is being removed and we're allowed to like wrestling.

"It's a great time for them to be involved and bring new fans along. I'm like 20 years in and I feel like I'm getting warmed up. I know that all of my best matches and biggest feuds are coming. My biggest fans who are gonna buy my socks and wristbands, they don't even know I exist. They've never even seen me and that's what pushes me forward. The people that are going to sustain me for years to come don't even know that I exist yet.

"…I'm doing what I love for a living, and it hurts really bad, but it's awesome."

Matt Cross' full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post, or via the video player at the top.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.