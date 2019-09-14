This evening Andrade, Matt Hardy, Lilian Garcia, and Ariya Daivari tweeted about NXT moving to the USA Network on September 18.

Andrade tweeted, "@WWENXT is where the future was born. @Zelina_VegaWWE and I brought honor back to the NXT Championship, and now the whole world gets to see it in a bigger spotlight on @USA_Network." and Matt Hardy tweeted, "Excited for @WWENXT to start LIVE on USA this Wednesday. It's an INCREDIBLE opportunity for all of the EXTRAORDINARILY talented superstars there. Truthfully, I wouldn't mind bringing some DELETION to Wednesdays."

Lilian Garcia wrote, "In honor of @WWENXT premiering LIVE on the @USA_Network Sept 18th, @JohnnyGargano joins #ChasingGlory NEXT MONDAY! You can catch this EXCLUSIVE episode when it drops ON VIDEO via youtube/liliangarcia.com! Also, stay tuned for a BONUS EPISODE of Chasing Glory dropping Sept 19th."

Ariya Daivari wrote, "After the CWC, @TonyNese and I tagged against TM61 at @WWENXT. Before the bell rang, the crowd started chanting, "all these guys!" @FullSail always showed love. Excited to see it live every week on @USA_Network. Never know who's going to show up."

