- As noted, NBA star Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics captured the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth before this week's RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during the WWE Main Event tapings. Truth would quickly win the title back, beginning his 15th reign with the belt.

The only Main Event match taped this week was The IIconics vs. Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke, and we have the spoiler for that match at this link. Brooke has been in a relationship with Kanter, who is a noted pro wrestling fan.

Above is video from Kanter's title win and below is video of Kanter talking to Cathy Kelley. Kanter was asked what it was like being out there in front of the crowd at MSG.

"Well, I loved it. I got a lot of heat, a lot of boos, but in the end it was fun. We just went out there and I got the 24/7 Title for a couple of minutes, and it was priceless," Kanter said.

Cathy also asked if Kanter is planning on going for the 24/7 Title again. "Why not? I definitely should. So, I'm probably going to... yes," he responded.

That's when Drake Maverick tried to sneak up on Kanter, but Kanter just treated him like a fan wanting an autograph. Drake warned Kanter that R-Truth is his, and he needs to win the title so he can consummate his marriage. "Keep away or you'll not only be hearing from me, you'll be hearing from my wife as well," Drake warned and walked off as Kanter asked Cathy who he was.

- WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz turns 35 years old today while RAW Superstar Sarah Logan turns 26, WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco turns 70, former WWE Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch turns 39, former TNA Tag Team Champion & Wrestling INC podcast co-host Matt Morgan turns 43 and former WWE developmental head "Skinner" Steve Keirn turns 68.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter after Monday's RAW and the newest Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt, and once again teased a potential feud with "The Fiend" and his former tag team partner.

"The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I'm ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND," Hardy wrote.

