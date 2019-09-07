It looks like Matt Riddle possibly has some backstage heat after jumping on Twitter yesterday to call out other NXT Superstars who didn't give him a ride to work.

"This message is for all the pieces of trash, hags, and whatever other word you want to call them that couldn't give me a ride today because their cars were too full with so much talent," Riddle said in the video below. "I hate you all. You're garbage. Bye."

Tommaso Ciampa has since retweeted Riddle's video and responded, "The boys shall police themselves. Aka go f--- yourself."

Riddle then replied, "He said the 'F word' so this must be real."

Over the last few months, Riddle has had online feuds with Chris Jericho, Goldberg, and Booker T.

At the post-TakeOver: Toronto II media scrum last month, Wrestling Inc. asked Triple H - who was already annoyed from a previous question about "blood and guts" - about Riddle's online beefs.

"It's his opinion," Triple H said. "It's social media, he has an opinion, he can say it. It is what it is. Matt Riddle's a very outspoken person so. He's a big boy."

