Matt Taven's current Ring of Honor contract was set to expire on October 1 and there was speculation that he was going to be a free agent. Taven cleared up the rumors while at Death Before Dishonor Fallout. According to PWInsider, he revealed that he will be remaining with the company.

As noted earlier, Matt Taven spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY Podcast about the reports on his career. Taven said, "The wrestling business is one of those things where you can never say, 'This is definitely gonna happen.' So, I'm leaving it at that. It's one of those things where it will be sorted out in time."

In 2013, Matt Taven won the ROH's Top Prospect Tournament. He is the second Grand Slam Champion in ROH history and he's one of only three men to have held championships in ROH, NJPW, and CMLL.