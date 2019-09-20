Could we see longtime TV host Maury Povich on WWE RAW soon?

As Kellie noted before, WWE posted a graphic for the Maria Kanellis pregnancy storyline yesterday and asked who the father is of the son that she is expecting - Rusev or Mike Kanellis. They tagged The Maury Show and the show responded.

"I've got two words for you...Paternity Test. @WWE @RusevBUL @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett #Raw #Maury22," wrote the official account for the show. You can see the exchange below.

It's interesting to note that there has been a pitch within WWE this week to have Maury participate in a RAW segment to push the storyline, according to PWInsider. Maury's show, which films near WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut, is most known for bringing people on to do paternity tests. There's no word yet on if WWE has reached an agreement to bring Maury in for a segment, but we will keep you updated.

As noted, Maria first named Ricochet as the father of her child on this week's RAW but that just led to Ricochet squashing Mike after he insisted Maria was lying. Maria then brought back Rusev to WWE TV and named him as the father. Rusev also squashed Mike in a quick match. It was reported this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE plans to keep building the storyline to another reveal, and that Rusev won't be the father in the end.

Maria is just over 20 weeks pregnant with her son, which will be her second child with Mike. Stay tuned for updates on the storyline.