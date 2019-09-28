- The above video is from Hell in the Cell 2014 and is John Cena vs. Randy Orton. The match was to determine the top contender to the WWE Heavyweight Title. Cena ended up winning the match after he landed a Super Attitude Adjustment through the table for the win.

- NXT stars Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez got new tattoos. Rhea Ripley shared on Twitter, "Road loop tattoo tradition! Boo Hoo - Sarcasm towards all the whiny little princesses and princes that love to moan and cry instead of sucking it up! Me Vale - I don't care, your opinion means nothing to me! Thank you Permanent Vacation Tattoos for these killa tats!"

- Mike Kanellis tweeted recently that he would like to wrestle IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Before coming to WWE, Kanellis wrestled in Ring of Honor and NJPW. He was also a former IWGP Tag Team Champion.