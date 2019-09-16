MJF vs. Brandon Cutler has been announced for the AEW TNT premiere episode on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The live two-hour episode will air from 8-10pm ET.

MJF and Cutler have built to their match during recent episodes of the "Being The Elite" YouTube series. This will be the first singles match for each man in AEW.

Below is the updated line-up for the AEW TNT premiere:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler