It looks like the name of AEW's weekly TNT TV show may be called "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite."

AEW filed to trademark "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" on September 12, for various uses from pro wrestling to merchandise.

As we've noted, AEW previously registered "Tuesday Night Dynamite" and "Wednesday Night Dynamite", fueling speculation on those being the names.

AEW will premiere on TNT live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up for that show:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler