WWE RAW Superstar Naomi took to Twitter today and revealed that she's been away from the ring due to issues in her life.

Naomi noted that she recently lost a family member and she has also been dealing with health issues of her own. She promised fans she will be back when the time is right.

"I've faced some trying times the past few months...losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn't aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate...I want my loving fans to know that I'm ok and will be back when the time is right," she wrote.

Naomi remains a member of the red brand roster. She last worked RAW and Main Event matches in June and July, but she hasn't had a real feud since earlier in the summer. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

