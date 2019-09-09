NBA star Enes Kanter won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth in a segment that took place during the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.

The segment ended with Truth regaining the title right back from Kanter. Kanter, who currently plays for the Boston Celtics, got a local babyface pop for teasing New York Knicks blue, which is also the team he used to play for. He then revealed the Celtics jersey for a heel reaction from the crowd.

Truth began his 15th title reign by taking the title back from Kanter. Kanter originally ended the reign that began on the September 3 SmackDown after Truth pinned Drake Maverick.

There's no word yet on if the title change will air on this week's Main Event episode. The IIconics vs. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan was also taped. Kanter is a known WWE fan and has been in a relationship with Brooke.

Below are a few photos from tonight's title change at MSG:

Enes Kanter won the 24/7 title for a brief minute before R Truth wins it back. #WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/QuD56yWsrd — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) September 9, 2019

Enes Kanter just won the WWE 24/7 title ??



(via @MeelzTV)pic.twitter.com/8S4PPYpP5s — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 10, 2019

Former NY Knick Enes Kanter won the 24/7 championship but Truth thankfully won it back lol pic.twitter.com/LGOg0f7F15 — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) September 9, 2019