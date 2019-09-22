WWE announced what's on tap for this Monday's RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Bray Wyatt will return with a new Firefly Fun House segment as the build towards his Hell in a Cell match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins continues.

A Fatal 5-Way Match between Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, WWE US Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode will go down with the winner getting a shot at the Universal Title. That match will then take place on the RAW season premiere on September 30.

Other matches to take place this Monday: Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Champion Nikki Cross, and a rematch of the King of the Ring finals between "King" Baron Corbin and Chad Gable.