New Japan has just announced that they have teamed up with DAISO for Fighting Spirit Unleashed. DAISO is a franchise of 100-yen shops, where its headquarters are in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tiger Hattori will be appearing at DAISO's new store in Scarsdale, New York on September 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. The two will be talking and then will do a photo session. The talk sessions will be free, but tickets are required for the photo session. According to NJPW, those who spend $40 or more will be offered tickets.
Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be kicking off on September 27 in Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
