New NWA Tag Team Champions have been crowned at tonight's ROH Global Wars event in Chicago. Thomas Latimer (Former Impact star Bram) and Royce Isaacs won the titles from ROH stars PCO and Brody King.
Former champions PCO and Brody King won the NWA Tag Team Championships at the 2019 Crockett Cup.
ROH and NWA ended their relationship back in July.
