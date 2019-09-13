- The above video is a clip for ROH's upcoming TV episode. The match is Marty Scurll vs. Bandido.

- Figures Toy Company shared photos of the new Women of Honor action figures. The company tweeted, "Women's wrestling will be well represented in action figure form by the @Women_of_Honor! Follow the link to see the figure sculpts for these four @ringofhonor stars! @VelVelHoller @ActualALove @MandyLeonxo @RealKellyKlein #ROH #ftctoys @FullyPoseable https://buff.ly/2UWjt6L."

- RUSH will be getting a shot at the ROH World Title at the Death Before Dishonor PPV in Las Vegas on September 27. The ROH World Champion Matt Taven went on Instagram this afternoon to post a photo and write, "Rush I don't respect you or any member of your family."